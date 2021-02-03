International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 500 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Sunrun by 17.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

RUN stock opened at $71.22 on Wednesday. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.12. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,780.95 and a beta of 2.32.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.26. Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $209.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Sunrun’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

RUN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Sunrun from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Sunrun from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Sunrun from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.82.

In other Sunrun news, Director Gerald Alan Risk sold 47,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $4,345,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $3,458,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,062,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,723,386.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,672,747 shares of company stock worth $109,832,241. 8.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

