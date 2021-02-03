International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,718,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,348,000 after purchasing an additional 712,241 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,545,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,255,000 after purchasing an additional 37,299 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in HSBC by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 304,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in HSBC by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 288,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 51,665 shares during the period. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in HSBC by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 166,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Exane BNP Paribas raised HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

NYSE HSBC opened at $26.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.48. The company has a market capitalization of $108.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.18, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $38.61.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

