International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,496 Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. Sterling Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Cameco by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cameco by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 42,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its position in Cameco by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its position in Cameco by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 536,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

NYSE:CCJ opened at $13.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.18. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $15.16. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -1,367,000.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.15). Cameco had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $379.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cameco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Cameco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.17.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

See Also: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.