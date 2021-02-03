1,034 Shares in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARNC. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic during the third quarter valued at $14,319,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arconic by 2,656.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 447,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,524,000 after buying an additional 431,208 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Arconic by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 928,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,688,000 after buying an additional 175,821 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Arconic by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 510,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,716,000 after buying an additional 146,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Arconic by 1,108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 147,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 135,627 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARNC stock opened at $26.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Arconic Co. has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $31.59.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Arconic had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business’s revenue was down 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arconic Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark raised their target price on Arconic from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Arconic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Hungary, Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

