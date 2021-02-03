International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,000 The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of NASDAQ INTG opened at $32.50 on Wednesday. The InterGroup Co. has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $38.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.93.

The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.91 million for the quarter.

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. It operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. The company's hotel consists of 544 guest rooms and luxury suites with approximately 22,000 square feet of meeting room space, grand ballroom, 5 level underground parking garage, pedestrian bridge, and Chinese culture center.

