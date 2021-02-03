New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $5,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SKYW. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 61,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SkyWest in the third quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 12.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 157,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 17,468 shares during the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SkyWest alerts:

Shares of SkyWest stock opened at $39.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 2.10. SkyWest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $60.23.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on SkyWest from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SkyWest has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW).

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.