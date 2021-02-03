International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 22.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 82.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 177.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 13,340 shares during the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBAY opened at $5.58 on Wednesday. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $9.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average is $6.61. The firm has a market cap of $384.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.45.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). On average, equities analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CBAY. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.18.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis and sclerosing cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

