New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 13,900 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 177,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $5,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Rayonier in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 94.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rayonier during the third quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rayonier during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYN opened at $31.82 on Wednesday. Rayonier Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.96 and a twelve month high of $33.17. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.48.

In related news, CEO David L. Nunes sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $228,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 392,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,986,073. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,268.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $785,100. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Rayonier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

