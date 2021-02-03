GulfSlope Energy (OTCMKTS:GSPE) vs. Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBOD) Head-To-Head Review

GulfSlope Energy (OTCMKTS:GSPE) and Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBOD) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

GulfSlope Energy has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carbon Energy has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for GulfSlope Energy and Carbon Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GulfSlope Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Carbon Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GulfSlope Energy and Carbon Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GulfSlope Energy N/A N/A -$2.42 million N/A N/A Carbon Energy $116.63 million 0.03 $1.10 million N/A N/A

Carbon Energy has higher revenue and earnings than GulfSlope Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of GulfSlope Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.5% of Carbon Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.3% of GulfSlope Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Carbon Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares GulfSlope Energy and Carbon Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GulfSlope Energy N/A -178.83% -10.21% Carbon Energy -38.38% -8.44% -2.43%

Summary

Carbon Energy beats GulfSlope Energy on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

GulfSlope Energy Company Profile

GulfSlope Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas exploration company, focuses on the exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico federal waters offshore Louisiana in the United States. It has leased 3 federal outer continental shelf blocks and licensed 2.2 million acres of three-dimensional seismic data in its area of concentration. The company was formerly known as Plan A Promotions, Inc. and changed its name to GulfSlope Energy, Inc. in April 2012. GulfSlope Energy, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Carbon Energy Company Profile

Carbon Energy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids properties in the United States. It focuses on conventional and unconventional reservoirs, including shale, tight sand, and coalbed methane located in the Appalachian, Illinois, and Ventura Basins. As of December 31, 2018, it owned working interests in 7,100 net wells and royalty interests in approximately 900 wells located in California, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia, as well as had leasehold positions in approximately 340,700 net developed acres and approximately 1,319,200 net undeveloped acres. The company was formerly known as Carbon Natural Gas Company and changed its name to Carbon Energy Corporation in June 2018. Carbon Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

