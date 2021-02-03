Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Short Interest Up 16.7% in January

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the December 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HNW. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust by 647.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 61,763 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust by 11.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 5,626 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,953,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust by 5.7% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 18,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust by 12.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 52,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 5,633 shares during the period.

HNW stock opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $15.43.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.95%.

About Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

