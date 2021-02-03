Pivotal Research Increases Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target to $345.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its price objective upped by Pivotal Research from $300.00 to $345.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

DECK has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $388.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $250.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $290.56.

NYSE:DECK opened at $312.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $78.70 and a fifty-two week high of $336.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.96.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 5,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $1,844,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,660,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.73, for a total transaction of $144,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,386 shares in the company, valued at $7,644,815.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,415 shares of company stock worth $21,941,025. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,940,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 267.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 117,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,956,000 after acquiring an additional 85,848 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,526 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth about $520,000. Finally, Asio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 9,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

