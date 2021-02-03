Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.58 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Brunswick in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman expects that the company will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Brunswick’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BC. Truist upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.14.

BC opened at $86.81 on Monday. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $94.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.33. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.95.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.35 million. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 195,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,932,000 after purchasing an additional 13,318 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 32,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 69,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 34,160 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 2,114.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

