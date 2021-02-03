Short Interest in Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Grows By 17.0%

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the December 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

FOJCY has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Monday. AlphaValue downgraded Fortum Oyj to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut Fortum Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:FOJCY opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.31. Fortum Oyj has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $5.25.

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Russia, Poland, India, other parts of the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

