Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Will Post Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) will report $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Amedisys’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.49. Amedisys reported earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 54.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full year earnings of $6.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.03 to $6.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.01 to $6.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Amedisys.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $246.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amedisys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.64.

In other Amedisys news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.62, for a total transaction of $235,579.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 526 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.84, for a total transaction of $158,241.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,477.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,680 shares of company stock worth $1,020,682 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMED. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 267 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $288.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $294.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $132.95 and a twelve month high of $325.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 57.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

