Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) (TSE:ZZZ) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $26.92

Shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) (TSE:ZZZ) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.92 and traded as high as $27.68. Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) shares last traded at $27.37, with a volume of 127,031 shares changing hands.
Several brokerages have commented on ZZZ. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$27.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$25.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.96, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.97.
In related news, Senior Officer Eric Solomon sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.80, for a total value of C$53,354.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$763,138.20.
Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) Company Profile (TSE:ZZZ)
Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, metal frames, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.
