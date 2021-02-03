Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) (TSE:ZZZ) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $26.92

Shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) (TSE:ZZZ) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.92 and traded as high as $27.68. Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) shares last traded at $27.37, with a volume of 127,031 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have commented on ZZZ. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$27.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$25.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.96, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.97.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) (TSE:ZZZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.29. The business had revenue of C$242.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$227.25 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Eric Solomon sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.80, for a total value of C$53,354.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$763,138.20.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) Company Profile (TSE:ZZZ)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, metal frames, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

