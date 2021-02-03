Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (NYSEARCA:PBS) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $46.88

Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (NYSEARCA:PBS) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.88 and traded as high as $49.84. Invesco Dynamic Media ETF shares last traded at $49.59, with a volume of 16,815 shares changing hands.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF during the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF during the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,945,000.

PowerShares Dynamic Media Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Media Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

