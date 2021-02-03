William Hill (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.57

William Hill plc (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.57 and traded as high as $14.75. William Hill shares last traded at $14.71, with a volume of 44,421 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WIMHY. HSBC cut William Hill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of William Hill in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered William Hill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 2.28.

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices (LBOs) that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming machines.

