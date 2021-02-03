Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (SDP.L) (LON:SDP) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $634.88

Shares of Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (SDP.L) (LON:SDP) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $634.88 and traded as high as $652.00. Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (SDP.L) shares last traded at $652.00, with a volume of 210,751 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 634.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 552.15.

Get Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (SDP.L) alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (SDP.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -18.83%.

Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s principal investment objective is to achieve capital growth through investment in equities of companies located in the continent of Asia (excluding the Middle East and Japan), together with the far eastern countries bordering the Pacific Ocean.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (SDP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (SDP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.