Henderson International Income Trust (HINT.L) (LON:HINT) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $153.43

Henderson International Income Trust (HINT.L) (LON:HINT) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.43 and traded as high as $161.50. Henderson International Income Trust (HINT.L) shares last traded at $155.00, with a volume of 255,593 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 153.43 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 147.76.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a yield of 0.96%.

In other Henderson International Income Trust (HINT.L) news, insider Lucy Walker bought 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.93) per share, for a total transaction of £9,990 ($13,052.00).

Henderson International Income Trust (HINT.L) Company Profile (LON:HINT)

Henderson International Income Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, excluding the United Kingdom.

