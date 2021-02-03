IBEX Technologies Inc. (IBT.V) (CVE:IBT) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.25

IBEX Technologies Inc. (IBT.V) (CVE:IBT) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and traded as low as $0.24. IBEX Technologies Inc. (IBT.V) shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 10,800 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.82 million and a P/E ratio of 5.60.

About IBEX Technologies Inc. (IBT.V) (CVE:IBT)

IBEX Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets enzymes for biomedical use in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers a portfolio of recombinant glycosaminoglycan lyases, including Heparinase I, Heparinase II, Heparinase III, Chondroitinase AC, and Chondroitinase B; cartilage assays for the study of synthesis and degradation of connective tissue components; collagen antibodies; and diamine oxidase liquid.

