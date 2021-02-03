Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $295,000 Stock Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Unum Group in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Unum Group by 63.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. bought a new position in Unum Group in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unum Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on UNM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $23.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.30. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $30.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.99%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.