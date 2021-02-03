Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 7,140.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the third quarter worth $31,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 329.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZBRA shares. Stephens started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.78.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $405.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $392.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $150.06 and a 52-week high of $419.21.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, SVP Joachim Heel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.10, for a total value of $1,083,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,025,238.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 1,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.80, for a total value of $446,497.20. Insiders sold a total of 85,732 shares of company stock worth $30,271,308 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

