Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 62.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,336 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the third quarter valued at $53,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 763.6% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 6,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFC stock opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.84. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $20.34. The firm has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. National Alliance Securities reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Monday, January 18th. TheStreet raised Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

