-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) will report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). CatchMark Timber Trust reported earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.13). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CatchMark Timber Trust.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.55.

Shares of CTT stock opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. CatchMark Timber Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 386.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 9,404 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 290.8% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 83,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 62,412 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 2.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 61,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 379,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 27.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

