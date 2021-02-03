Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 8,400 Shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR) by 6,562.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $300,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $336,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $441,000.

Shares of BATS:FLDR opened at $50.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.05.

