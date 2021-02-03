Kestra Advisory Services LLC Cuts Holdings in First Trust Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:FDIV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:FDIV) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Strategic Income ETF were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Strategic Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Strategic Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Strategic Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,338,000.

Get First Trust Strategic Income ETF alerts:

FDIV opened at $48.12 on Wednesday. First Trust Strategic Income ETF has a one year low of $37.26 and a one year high of $51.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is an increase from First Trust Strategic Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:FDIV).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Strategic Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Strategic Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.