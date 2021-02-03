SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 8,009.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 378.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 275,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,800,000 after acquiring an additional 217,886 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 2,063.2% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 224,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,237,000 after buying an additional 213,975 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 24.1% during the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 622,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,172,000 after buying an additional 120,818 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 565,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,334,000 after buying an additional 74,841 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,354,000.

Shares of SLYV opened at $71.32 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.77 and a fifty-two week high of $74.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.45.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

