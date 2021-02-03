Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Everi were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Everi during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Everi during the third quarter worth approximately $186,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Everi by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 46,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Everi by 1.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,357 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Everi by 107.0% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 133,672 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 69,099 shares during the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EVRI shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Everi from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Everi in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Everi stock opened at $13.89 on Wednesday. Everi Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $14.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.88. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 3.08.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.17. Everi had a negative return on equity of 474.12% and a negative net margin of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.23 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Everi Holdings Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Everi news, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 7,500 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total value of $97,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,220.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 168,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,053,713. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industries in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

