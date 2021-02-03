Morgan Stanley Cuts Holdings in Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,661 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Calyxt were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLXT. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Calyxt by 193.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Calyxt by 132.6% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,082,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after buying an additional 616,827 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Calyxt during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Calyxt by 14.9% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 75,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 9,801 shares during the period. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new position in Calyxt during the third quarter valued at approximately $329,000. 23.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Calyxt alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Calyxt in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Calyxt in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.97.

NASDAQ CLXT opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Calyxt, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.35 million, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 2.36.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.24 million for the quarter. Calyxt had a negative net margin of 318.57% and a negative return on equity of 89.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Calyxt, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calyxt Company Profile

Calyxt, Inc, a technology company, focuses on delivering plant-based solutions in the United States. The company offers high oleic soybean products, including oil and meal. It also develops high fiber wheat; improved digestibility alfalfa; and cold storable potatoes. The company was formerly known as Cellectis Plant Sciences, Inc and changed its name to Calyxt, Inc in May 2015.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Calyxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calyxt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.