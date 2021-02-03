Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDZ) Position Trimmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDZ) by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,102 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter worth about $31,000.

Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares stock opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.85. Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $77.63.

