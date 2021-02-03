Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST) Position Boosted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST) by 227.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares by 6,610.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares by 10,400.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 50,131 shares during the period. Finally, Sprott Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $10,722,000.

DUST opened at $20.55 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares has a 1-year low of $15.14 and a 1-year high of $445.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.13.

