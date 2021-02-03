Morgan Stanley Lowers Stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) by 52.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,439 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 470.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. 29.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of ETON stock opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.66. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $9.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.93 million, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of ($0.16) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 million. Analysts anticipate that Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia.

