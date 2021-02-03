Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Genetic Technologies were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Genetic Technologies in the third quarter valued at $49,000. 1.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GENE opened at $4.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 10.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Genetic Technologies Limited has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $10.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.74.

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage women's health in Australia and the United States. The company's lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer.

