Piper Sandler Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for First Financial Bankshares in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.35. Piper Sandler has a “Underweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 38.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of FFIN opened at $39.47 on Monday. First Financial Bankshares has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $41.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the third quarter worth $126,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 158.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $258,000. 48.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David L. Copeland sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $704,200.00. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.98%.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

