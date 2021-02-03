Morgan Stanley Has $31,000 Stock Holdings in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) by 73.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,099 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nano Dimension were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 300.8% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 419,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 314,964 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the third quarter worth $208,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the third quarter worth $159,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cim LLC bought a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the third quarter worth $43,000. 35.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nano Dimension alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NNDM opened at $14.67 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.26 and its 200-day moving average is $4.93. The stock has a market cap of $60.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 2.68. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $17.89.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 94.55% and a negative net margin of 952.60%.

About Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Dimension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Dimension and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.