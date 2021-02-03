Brokers Set Expectations for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn expects that the healthcare conglomerate will post earnings per share of $5.05 for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $5.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $20.90 EPS.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on UNH. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $338.72 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $346.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $2,448,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at $55,785,362.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total value of $855,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,544,554. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,674 shares of company stock worth $11,006,907 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% in the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 42.5% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.