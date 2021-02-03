Morgan Stanley Trims Holdings in Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) by 91.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,410 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Selecta Biosciences were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 542.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 13,807 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 375.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 85,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 5.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SELB opened at $4.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $478.57 million, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.18. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $4.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.86.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 million. As a group, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Peter G. Traber bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2.50 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Selecta Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.58.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SELB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB).

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.