Morgan Stanley Trims Position in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,503 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Financial Institutions were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FISI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Financial Institutions during the third quarter valued at $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Financial Institutions by 38.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Financial Institutions by 343.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Financial Institutions during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Financial Institutions by 6.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

FISI stock opened at $25.04 on Wednesday. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $31.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.59 million, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 8.70%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.14%.

FISI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Sidoti raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Financial Institutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

See Also: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI).

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.