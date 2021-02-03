Harry M. Walker Sells 4,107 Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Stock

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Director Harry M. Walker sold 4,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $114,667.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,707,615.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMK opened at $27.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.03. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.04. Trustmark Co. has a 52-week low of $20.08 and a 52-week high of $33.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $180.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.78 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Trustmark Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.55%.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Trustmark by 187.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Trustmark by 193.8% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Trustmark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Trustmark by 23.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Trustmark by 25.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

