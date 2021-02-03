R Preston Feight Sells 3,288 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stock

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) CEO R Preston Feight sold 3,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $295,295.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,434.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $91.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $49.11 and a 1-year high of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.61.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 18.63%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $108.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PACCAR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.56.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.