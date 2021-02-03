Altair International Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAO) Insider Sells $641,215.42 in Stock

Altair International Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAO) insider Erop Enterprises Llc sold 3,374,818 shares of Altair International stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.19, for a total value of $641,215.42.

Erop Enterprises Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 14th, Erop Enterprises Llc sold 1,177,873 shares of Altair International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.23, for a total value of $270,910.79.

On Wednesday, December 30th, Erop Enterprises Llc sold 215,800 shares of Altair International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.28, for a total value of $60,424.00.

ATAO stock opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. Altair International Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.24.

Altair International Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on identifying and assessing new business opportunities. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

