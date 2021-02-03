Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO) (TSE:LAC) Senior Officer Sells C$1,599,600.00 in Stock

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO) (TSE:LAC) Senior Officer Alexi Illya Zawadzki sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.66, for a total transaction of C$1,599,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 321,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,573,962.64.

LAC opened at C$24.71 on Wednesday. Lithium Americas Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.71, a quick ratio of 14.37 and a current ratio of 15.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -68.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$21.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.63.

Get Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO) alerts:

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO) (TSE:LAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C$0.03. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.4205042 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO) from C$11.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO) from C$12.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO) from C$16.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Roth Capital cut Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO) Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.