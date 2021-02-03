Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO) (TSE:LAC) Senior Officer Sells C$1,599,600.00 in Stock

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO) (TSE:LAC) Senior Officer Alexi Illya Zawadzki sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.66, for a total transaction of C$1,599,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 321,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,573,962.64.
LAC opened at C$24.71 on Wednesday. Lithium Americas Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.71, a quick ratio of 14.37 and a current ratio of 15.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -68.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$21.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.63.
Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO) (TSE:LAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C$0.03. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.4205042 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO) Company Profile
Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.
