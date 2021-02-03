Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) CEO Sells $1,254,778.96 in Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $1,254,778.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $72.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.98 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.87. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.19 by ($4.73). The firm had revenue of $9.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.69 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 968.59% and a negative return on equity of 39.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 324,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,141,000 after buying an additional 224,327 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 11.0% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,335,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,840,000 after buying an additional 131,775 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 1,052.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 119,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,295,000 after buying an additional 109,476 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 241.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 139,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,999,000 after buying an additional 98,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $7,032,000. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

