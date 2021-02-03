Raymond James Increases Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Price Target to $9.00

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmonic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.18.

HLIT opened at $7.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day moving average is $6.50. Harmonic has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $8.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $771.23 million, a P/E ratio of -20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Harmonic will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 24,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $195,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 139,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,049 shares of company stock valued at $487,576. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLIT. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,867,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Harmonic by 270.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 290,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 212,010 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Harmonic by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 637,531 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 181,649 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Harmonic by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 657,362 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,864,000 after buying an additional 150,922 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $649,000. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

