Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Director Sells $2,984,968.80 in Stock

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 50,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $2,984,968.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 181,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,743,582. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ LKFN opened at $60.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.11. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $30.49 and a 1-year high of $61.82.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 33.90%. On average, analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKFN. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 307.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,123 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the third quarter worth about $223,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LKFN. TheStreet raised Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

