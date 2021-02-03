Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Upgraded by DNB Markets to Buy

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DETNF. Societe Generale downgraded Aker BP ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a buy rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aker BP ASA has an average rating of Buy.

Get Aker BP ASA alerts:

Shares of DETNF opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.56 and a 200 day moving average of $19.63. Aker BP ASA has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $33.50.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 42 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2019, its total net proven reserves were 666 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 906 million barrels of oil equivalents.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Aker BP ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker BP ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.