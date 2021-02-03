Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Upgraded by DNB Markets to Buy

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DETNF. Societe Generale downgraded Aker BP ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a buy rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aker BP ASA has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of DETNF opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.56 and a 200 day moving average of $19.63. Aker BP ASA has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $33.50.

Aker BP ASA Company Profile

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 42 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2019, its total net proven reserves were 666 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 906 million barrels of oil equivalents.

