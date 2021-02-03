US Foods’ (USFD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on USFD. Barclays lifted their price target on US Foods from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of US Foods from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of US Foods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. US Foods has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.64.

USFD opened at $32.96 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.32 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.05. US Foods has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $41.98.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that US Foods will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 57,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $1,766,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,499,236.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 14,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $432,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,455 shares of company stock valued at $4,242,370 in the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 118.7% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in US Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in US Foods by 273.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. 88.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

