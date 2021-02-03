Zacks Investment Research Lowers The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The First of Long Island Corporation is a one-bank holding company. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FLIC. TheStreet upgraded shares of The First of Long Island from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of The First of Long Island from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of The First of Long Island stock opened at $17.48 on Tuesday. The First of Long Island has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $23.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.44. The firm has a market cap of $417.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.53.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The First of Long Island had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 10.78%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The First of Long Island will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. The First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.43%.

In other The First of Long Island news, Director Walter C. Teagle III sold 4,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $89,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 147,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,646,846. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $35,300.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,985 shares of company stock worth $142,180. 5.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island by 13.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The First of Long Island in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The First of Long Island in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island by 11.0% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 32,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

