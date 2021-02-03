William Blair Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Mastercard in a report issued on Thursday, January 28th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the credit services provider will earn $1.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.70. William Blair also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.42.

NYSE MA opened at $334.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $367.25. The company has a market capitalization of $333.34 billion, a PE ratio of 50.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $337.02 and its 200-day moving average is $332.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Mastercard by 165.7% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 7,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Mastercard by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 371,898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $132,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.65, for a total value of $29,406,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,246,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,576,029,263.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 479,848 shares of company stock valued at $156,378,049. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

