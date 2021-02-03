FY2021 EPS Estimates for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) Lowered by KeyCorp

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) – KeyCorp decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in a report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($1.35) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.30).

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.10. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:USAP opened at $7.37 on Monday. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $13.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.61 and a 200-day moving average of $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $65.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.74.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 18.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 226.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 54,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 38,073 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 7.2% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 999,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 67,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Company Profile

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. Its products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels. The company offers semi-finished and finished long products in the form of ingots, blooms, billets, and bars; flat rolled products, such as slabs and plates; and customized shapes primarily for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), which are cold rolled from purchased coiled strip, flat bar, or extruded bar.

